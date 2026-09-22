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NEWS

Morning Recap - September 22, 2026

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Woman dies after suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge

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A 67-year-old woman died after a suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge early on Tuesday morning.

Burglars steal $610,000 in jewellery and cash from Repulse Bay flat

A 52-year-old woman has reported the theft of about HK$610,000 worth of jewellery and cash from her Repulse Bay home early on Tuesday morning.

Police bust illicit cigarette warehouse in Ta Kwu Ling, seize $7m worth of cigarettes

Police arrested a 33-year-old local man after smashing a suspected illicit cigarette storage warehouse in Ta Kwu Ling on Monday afternoon.

2 men injured in iron bar attack near Tsuen Wan ferry pier

Two men were injured after being attacked with iron bars near the ferry pier in Tsuen Wan Park early on Tuesday morning.

LPG tanker overturns in Tsing Yi, driver and passenger injured

An LPG tanker carrying about 8 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas overturned in Tsing Yi early on Tuesday morning, leaving the driver and passenger injured.

2 brothers arrested after street brawl in Tsuen Wan over inheritance dispute

Two brothers, aged 60 and 62, were arrested after a fight broke out in Tsuen Wan on Monday afternoon, reportedly over their father's inheritance.

Police patrol Yuen Long dog attack scene for second night, new CCTV installed

Police continued to patrol the area around Pok Wai South Road in Yuen Long on Monday night, the second evening after a 27-year-old woman died in a suspected dog attack, to prevent further incidents.

(Video) BMW flees police in Sham Shui Po, runs red light and nearly hits pedestrians

A blue BMW fled from police in Sham Shui Po on Monday morning, running red lights and nearly hitting pedestrians during a chase.

World/China News

UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will argue on Tuesday for Britain to play a leadership role on AI, in a speech capping his first foray into global diplomacy when he hopes to showcase the connection he has with US President Donald Trump.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Thousands of US flights snarled due to FAA telecom problem

A failed telecommunications circuit and a severed fiber-optic cable snarled thousands of flights across the US on Monday and forced a halt to incoming flights at major airports in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

Trump, in call with Yemen president, did not pledge military support against Houthis, say sources

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday, four people familiar with the matter said, discussing the advances of the Iran-backed Houthis around a vital global waterway.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Typhoon Dujuan hits Japan's Kanto region, flooding Chiba and stranding travellers at Narita airport

Typhoon Dujuan brought torrential rain and violent winds to Japan's Kanto region on Monday, causing river flooding, road inundation and landslides across Chiba prefecture, with rail, road and air traffic severely disrupted.

Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'

Cambodia authorities on Monday gave about 78 journalists from nearly 40 domestic and international media outlets rare access to "No. 8 Park," a large-scale scam compound in Prey Veng province capable of housing about 20,000 people.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ICE agent wounds man in Austin, Texas, shooting, city officials say

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, city officials said, adding that the man was in serious but stable condition.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US, China to meet again on AI safety in two months in Shenzhen, Bessent says

Senior US and Chinese officials will meet again in about two months in Shenzhen, China, to discuss artificial intelligence dangers and communications protocols in the event of AI safety incidents, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq notches record-high close, AI optimism reignites and Treasury yields retreat

The Nasdaq surged to a record-high close on Monday, lifted by gains in Advanced Micro Devices and other AI heavyweights, while Treasury yields retreated from recent highs and crude prices tumbled to an 11-day low on speculation about a potential breakthrough in Middle East talks at a UN meeting this week.

Editorial

Asymmetry on the tarmac: why Beijing holds the advantage in the upcoming Xi-Trump summit

Diplomatic protocol often reveals what official communiques seek to obscure. As President Xi Jinping prepares for his high-stakes visit to the United States, reports that US President Donald Trump plans to personally greet him on the airport tarmac signify a stark inversion of leverage.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Why HKIA's ground transport experience matters | Fongmula | Francis Fong

As Hong Kong advances the vision set out in its latest Policy Address to build a thriving mega-event and tourism economy, the city can expect to welcome more international visitors.

Good cheese, right wine and the pleasure of taking time | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After a serious meal in a Michelin restaurant, I often find the cheese course more memorable than dessert. It arrives quietly, usually on a beautifully arranged trolley or a dark wooden board, with each piece showing its own color, texture, and character.

An assortment of cheese.
An assortment of cheese.
recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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