LPG tanker overturns in Tsing Yi, driver and passenger injured

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Second driver dies at wheel in 2 days as truck crashes into Tsing Yi barrier
14-08-2026 01:53 HKT
Truck overturns on Cheung Ching Road, causes traffic disruption to airport
30-07-2026 04:13 HKT
Fuel tanker overturns on Tai Po Road, blocks lanes and leaks oil
08-06-2026 04:10 HKT
4 injured as residential bus collides with coach in Tsing Yi
29-01-2026 01:40 HKT
Police seize HK$610,000 worth of drugs in Tsing Yi raid, arrest two
28-10-2025 00:51 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT