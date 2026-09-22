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NEWS

LPG tanker overturns in Tsing Yi, driver and passenger injured

NEWS
52 mins ago
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An LPG tanker carrying about 8 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas overturned in Tsing Yi early on Tuesday morning, leaving the driver and passenger injured.

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The incident occurred at 1.33am when the vehicle, travelling along Hong Wan Road towards Kowloon, lost control while turning at Roundabout No. 3 and flipped onto its side. The driver and passenger were briefly trapped before climbing out.

Firefighters were deployed with hoses on standby, though it was not immediately known if there was a gas leak. Both men were conscious but had bleeding injuries to their hands and feet. The male passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the driver refused hospitalisation after treatment.

Police are investigating the cause, including whether excessive speed was a factor. The section of Hong Wan Road towards Tsing Yi was temporarily closed.

LPG tanker overturn Tsing Yi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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