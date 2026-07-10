Discovery Bay to hold first Fun Day with free ferry and bus rides, around 20 free activities

Discovery Bay will hold its first "DB Fun Day" on October 31 and November 1, offering about 20 free activities including pickleball, ice skating, eco-tours, a pet market and concerts, with free bus and ferry rides during designated hours.

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The two-day event will kick off with a Halloween celebration on October 31, featuring photo spots, a charity pet walk, pet parties and a night market. The first-ever "Discovery Bay Halloween Parade and Costume Contest" will be held from 3pm to 5pm, with categories for residents and the public. Online registration opens from September 14 to October 15.

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The night market will feature around 60 stalls selling handicrafts, Halloween-themed accessories and pet products. Cosplayers AR Lu and Ronnie, who represented Hong Kong at the World Cosplay Summit and won, will serve as judges. The champion will win a round-trip economy class ticket to Taipei sponsored by Hong Kong Airlines.

A pet carnival will be held at DB North Plaza on both days, featuring around 20 stalls, a charity walk and a pet party. Peony Chinese Restaurant will offer Halloween-themed dim sum from October 25 to 31.