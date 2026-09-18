Good cheese, right wine and the pleasure of taking time | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After a serious meal in a Michelin restaurant, I often find the cheese course more memorable than dessert. It arrives quietly, usually on a beautifully arranged trolley or a dark wooden board, with each piece showing its own color, texture, and character. Good cheese does not need decoration. It asks only for the right temperature, a little patience, and a suitable glass of wine.
For a classic pairing, Comté is difficult to surpass. A well matured Comté may have flavors of toasted nuts, brown butter, dried fruit, and warm spice. It suits a mature white Burgundy, where the wine's acidity keeps the richness under control. It can also work with Champagne, particularly when the cheese is served at the end of a long lunch.
Brie de Meaux is softer and more delicate. Its creamy center and gentle earthy notes are particularly good with Champagne or a refined Chardonnay. I prefer it when the rind is perfectly ripe but not overpowering. With a glass of Champagne, the bubbles refresh the palate and make the cheese feel lighter than it really is.
For blue cheese, Roquefort remains a magnificent choice. Its saltiness and sharp veins need a wine with sweetness, which is why Sauternes is such a classic partner.
The honeyed fruit of the wine softens the intensity of the cheese, while the salt brings out the wine's richness. A late harvest Riesling can offer a similar pleasure with a little more freshness.
Goat cheese is naturally suited to Sauvignon Blanc. A fine Crottin de Chavignol with Sancerre brings together citrus, herbs, minerals, and a clean acidity. This is one of those pairings that feels effortless, especially before a heavier main course.
For an aged hard cheese such as Parmigiano Reggiano, I would choose an Italian red with structure, perhaps Barolo or Amarone. The cheese has a concentrated savory quality, while the wine provides enough depth to remain present.
The finest cheese course is not about serving the most expensive selection. It is about balance. A Michelin restaurant understands that the right cheese and wine can close a meal with the same elegance with which it began.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary