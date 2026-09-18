Why HKIA's ground transport experience matters | Fongmula | Francis Fong

As Hong Kong advances the vision set out in its latest Policy Address to build a thriving mega-event and tourism economy, the city can expect to welcome more international visitors. Integrating modern ride-hailing infrastructure into Hong Kong International Airport's multimodal transport network would help ensure visitors enjoy a smooth, world-class arrival experience from the moment they land.
As someone who travels frequently through international airports, I have seen how the best journeys are not defined by a single technology, but by how well digital information, physical signs and transport arrangements work together. Following clear signage to my pre-booked vehicle without exchanging multiple messages made the start of the journey remarkably easy.
HKIA already offers exceptional connectivity, with the Airport Express, buses, taxis, coaches and various pre-booked transport options. As traveling habits continue to evolve, there is an opportunity to consider how ride-hailing pick-up can be more seamlessly integrated into the airport's wider ground transport system.
A dedicated ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off point would give passengers and drivers a clear meeting place, reducing uncertainty and unnecessary communication. This is especially helpful for business travelers with luggage, families, elderly passengers, or first-time visitors, while supporting orderly vehicle flow during peak hours.
Across Asia, major airports show how dedicated zones transform arrival flow. Beijing Capital International Airport enforces a structured system separating driver staging from passenger waiting zones through traffic-control layouts. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport features digital vehicle-matching displays that build passenger confidence, while Singapore Changi Airport excels with straightforward, clearly named directional signage located immediately outside terminal exits.
Adopting these best practices does not mean replacing existing transport options, but creating a unified, multimodal framework. As Hong Kong's ride-hailing framework develops, establishing a clearly signposted, airport-managed ride-hailing zone would be a timely next step.
A smart city's success is measured by how easily residents and visitors navigate its pathways. By aligning app bookings with responsive physical infrastructure, HKIA can transform smart airport operations into a seamless passenger arrival experience.
Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies