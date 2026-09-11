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NEWS

2 brothers arrested after street brawl in Tsuen Wan over inheritance dispute

NEWS
20 mins ago
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Two brothers, aged 60 and 62, were arrested after a fight broke out in Tsuen Wan on Monday afternoon, reportedly over their father's inheritance.

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The pair, surnamed Chan, met near the junction of Sha Tsui Road and Ham Tin Street around 3.30pm when an argument escalated into a physical altercation. Video footage showed three men scuffling outside a restaurant, drawing a crowd of onlookers. One man in black appeared to lose his temper and grabbed his brother in blue, causing him to stumble to the ground, while a third man tried to break up the fight.

FB：Hafiz Muhammad Asif
FB：Hafiz Muhammad Asif
FB：Hafiz Muhammad Asif
FB：Hafiz Muhammad Asif
FB：Hafiz Muhammad Asif

Both brothers were arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place. The elder brother suffered scratches to his chest and hands, while the younger brother had a bleeding eye and chest pain. Both were taken to Yan Chai Hospital. The case is being handled by the Tsuen Wan police district crime investigation team.

street fight inheritance dispute Tsuen Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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