2 brothers arrested after street brawl in Tsuen Wan over inheritance dispute

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Man caught on camera punching elderly man in Tsim Sha Tsui brawl
04-09-2026 05:15 HKT
(Video) CCTV captures boy hit by MPV while crossing Tsuen Wan road
02-09-2026 04:40 HKT
Power outage hits 2 Belvedere Garden blocks for 3 hours on sweltering night
14-08-2026 04:57 HKT
Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Tsuen Wan
14-08-2026 04:51 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT