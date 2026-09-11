2 brothers arrested after street brawl in Tsuen Wan over inheritance dispute

Two brothers, aged 60 and 62, were arrested after a fight broke out in Tsuen Wan on Monday afternoon, reportedly over their father's inheritance.

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The pair, surnamed Chan, met near the junction of Sha Tsui Road and Ham Tin Street around 3.30pm when an argument escalated into a physical altercation. Video footage showed three men scuffling outside a restaurant, drawing a crowd of onlookers. One man in black appeared to lose his temper and grabbed his brother in blue, causing him to stumble to the ground, while a third man tried to break up the fight.

Both brothers were arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place. The elder brother suffered scratches to his chest and hands, while the younger brother had a bleeding eye and chest pain. Both were taken to Yan Chai Hospital. The case is being handled by the Tsuen Wan police district crime investigation team.