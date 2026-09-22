Woman dies after suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge

A 67-year-old woman died after a suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge early on Monday morning.

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At 12.08am, a private car was found parked on the hard shoulder of Ting Kau Bridge towards Kowloon. Lantau Link control area staff who went to check found the car empty and suspected the driver had jumped, prompting a police report.

Marine police and firefighters found an unconscious woman in the water below the bridge. She was taken to Tsuen Wan Pier and then transferred to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts.

Police have preliminarily confirmed her identity and contacted her husband. No suicide note was found at the scene. Police are investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

