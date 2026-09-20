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NEWS

John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The coffin of Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa was escorted to Cape Collinson Crematorium on Sunday, with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying serving among the prominent pallbearers.

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Following a public memorial and encoffining ceremony that began at 9am and a final farewell ceremony at 11am, the funeral procession immediately departed.

The high-profile pallbearer team was comprised of several top national and local officials, including Lee as well as Leung, who is also the vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). 

The team also included Executive Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office (HKMAO) Xu Qifang, Deputy Secretary General of the State Council Wang Yonghong, and Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Andrew Cheung Kui-nung.

The hearse carrying the flag-draped coffin departed the funeral home and proceeded to Cape Collinson Crematorium in Chai Wan for cremation.

Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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