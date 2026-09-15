Morning Recap - September 15, 2026

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Wong Tai Sin Hospital flu outbreak grows to 14 more cases, 3 elderly men die

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The Influenza A outbreak at Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Tai Sin Hospital has expanded, with 13 more patients and one staff member testing positive, and three male patients dying.

Man arrested for misleading police after fake robbery claim uncovers drugs in Sha Tin crash

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Sha Tin on Monday night after falsely claiming he was robbed, leading police to discover suspected illicit drugs inside his crash-abandoned vehicle. Emergency services were first alerted at 9:25pm when a security guard at Lung Hang Estate reported that a private car had crashed into a barrier outside Wing Sam House. The driver and a male passenger immediately fled the scene on foot.

2 arrested in Mong Kok anti-drug operations targeting commercial building dens

Officers from the Mong Kok Police District carried out targeted operations on Monday, arresting two men in connection with illegal drug dens and trafficking. The operations were part of an ongoing crackdown code-named "FAIRLAW" led by the district's Anti-Triad Unit.

Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid

Police are searching for a 42-year-old domestic helper after more than HK$206,000 worth of valuables were reported stolen from a flat on Shouson Hill Road in Deep Water Bay on Monday.

Fire breaks out at Prince of Wales Hospital redevelopment site

A fire broke out at the Prince of Wales Hospital redevelopment site in Sha Tin on Monday night, sending smoke into the air.

World/China News

Prince Harry's children moving school after two days over security concerns

The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to swap schools after just two days because of concerns over the security of transporting them, the couple's spokesperson said on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters

China uses yttrium export controls as leverage ahead of Xi-Trump summit, sources say

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet US President Donald Trump on September 24 in Washington, with Beijing's tight grip on the supply of rare earth element yttrium expected to serve as a critical bargaining chip during negotiations.

File Photo/Reuters

British woman subjected to 11 years of unnecessary chemotherapy following cancer misdiagnosis

A mother of two in the United Kingdom was subjected to 11 years of unnecessary chemotherapy after being misdiagnosed with terminal brain cancer by the National Health Service (NHS).

Iran protests as US prevents its nuclear chief attending IAEA meeting

The United States blocked Iran's nuclear chief from attending this week's U.N. atomic watchdog meeting in Vienna by opposing an exemption from so-called "snapback" U.N. sanctions, prompting protests from Tehran on Monday.

Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami / Reuters

One dead, 25 missing in migrant boat sinking off Greece: coast guard

One person died and 25 remained missing after a boat filled with migrants sank off the Greek island of Gavdos, near Crete, the coast guard told AFP on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, a day after he chastised Kyiv for hitting Russian oil refineries.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends down, calls for AI slowdown pummel chipmakers

Wall Street ended down on Monday, weighed down by losses in Nvidia and other chipmakers after top executives in U.S. artificial intelligence companies raised safety concerns and called for a slowdown in the development of AI.

Editorial

The illusion of hegemony: how asymmetric maritime chokepoints expose a multipolar world

The stalling of Washington's economic siege of Iran exposes a profound structural shift: Great powers can no longer unilaterally dictate regional conflict outcomes. Failing to force Iranian capitulation through conventional coercion, the United States escalated with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's "Operation Economic Outcast" – an "economic D-Day" targeting Tehran's financial lifelines through sweeping secondary sanctions on shipping, aviation, gold, and digital assets.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Three ways of understanding whisky | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After years of traveling for business, I have learned that whisky reveals something about the culture that produces it. The difference between classic Scotch whisky, classic Japanese whisky, and the newer Chinese whisky movement is not simply a matter of flavor. Each reflects a different attitude toward time, materials, climate, and craftsmanship.

Standards on moving ground | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

For most of the office era, standards could settle because the tools beneath them held still.

Case study in free trade: HK openness vs US protectionism | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

The 11th Belt and Road Summit was held over two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting political and business leaders from more than 70 countries and regions, with over 6,000 participants in attendance. The scale of the event was unprecedented. This is not only a source of pride for Hong Kong, but also clear proof of Hong Kong's irreplaceable role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder."