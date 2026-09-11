logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
EDITORIAL

The illusion of hegemony: how asymmetric maritime chokepoints expose a multipolar world

EDITORIAL
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The stalling of Washington's economic siege of Iran exposes a profound structural shift: Great powers can no longer unilaterally dictate regional conflict outcomes. Failing to force Iranian capitulation through conventional coercion, the United States escalated with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's "Operation Economic Outcast" – an "economic D-Day" targeting Tehran's financial lifelines through sweeping secondary sanctions on shipping, aviation, gold, and digital assets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yet this offensive has faltered. Crucially, Washington has failed to sever Iran's commercial lifelines: China continues to absorb Iranian crude through insulated rails, while resilient reexport and gray-market conduits across the United Arab Emirates and Turkey blunt the impact of secondary sanctions.

Coupled with Iranian pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, the Houthis' renewed offensive in Yemen and their control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait have established an asymmetric "dual chokepoint." By weaponizing these maritime arteries, a decentralized actor has reversed the pressure onto the West, inflicting stagflationary shocks, surging freight rates, and soaring insurance premiums.

Sober realism on Mecca pact

This impasse underscores the fragmentation of global power. Recognizing Washington's inability to pacify strategic waterways or shield Gulf states from Iranian missile and drone threats, regional heavyweights sought to construct a post-American security framework through the trilateral Mecca Joint Defense Agreement back in August.

Conceived to merge Saudi capital, Turkish defense technology, and Pakistani manpower, the pact was heralded as a new pillar of regional deterrence.

In practice, however, the Mecca pact has proven far more symbolic rhetoric than operational reality. When tested by the escalating Houthi offensive, neither Ankara nor Islamabad has proven willing to intervene militarily in Yemen. Constrained by domestic economic vulnerabilities and diverging national interests, both partners refuse to entangle their armed forces in an asymmetric quagmire on Riyadh's behalf.

The pact's paralysis illustrates that middle powers, like the superpower they sought to supplement, are ill-equipped to counter decentralized, asymmetric threats.

Beijing's calibrated assessment

With Western coercion backfiring and regional pacts proving hollow, attention has naturally shifted to Beijing. As the world's leading exporter relying on the Persian Gulf for nearly half of its crude imports, China faces a dilemma: While it may benefit tactically from a crisis that consumes US military resources and exposes Western strategic exhaustion, it is directly exposed to surging shipping costs on European trade routes and the looming threat of Persian Gulf energy disruptions.

Yet while Beijing can leverage its commercial influence with Riyadh and Tehran to facilitate diplomatic dialogue, it possesses virtually no operational leverage over the Houthis, who operate with fierce ideological autonomy and pursue local objectives that external powers cannot dictate.

Furthermore, acutely aware of the imperial overstretch that trapped Washington, Beijing steadfastly avoids military entanglement or armed security guarantees. Consequently, China can only play an auxiliary, secondary role.

Ultimately, these developments signal that power has become irreversibly diffused. When inexpensive asymmetric technology allows local actors to neutralize superpower coercion, paralyze global shipping, and defy both Western hegemons and regional coalitions, the ability of great powers to unilaterally dictate outcomes has decisively eroded. In this fragmented landscape, multipolarity is no longer an aspirational concept, but a complex geopolitical reality.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Guardrails for the machine age: why the Xi-Trump summit must anchor AI safety
EDITORIAL
20 hours ago
Bridging the New Eurasia: Hong Kong's Belt and Road pivot amid geopolitical realignment
EDITORIAL
11-09-2026 04:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
A statesman ahead of his time: how history vindicates Tung Chee-hwa's enduring vision
EDITORIAL
10-09-2026 06:32 HKT
Wealth for good: how Hong Kong's philanthropic engine can bridge the inequality divide
EDITORIAL
09-09-2026 06:36 HKT
Safeguarding the intangible: Hong Kong's evolution as a global intellectual property hub
EDITORIAL
08-09-2026 07:09 HKT
Punching above its acreage: how Hong Kong innovation can solve international crises
EDITORIAL
07-09-2026 05:11 HKT
Anchoring luxury: how Hong Kong's wealth boom is powering the high-end yacht economy
EDITORIAL
04-09-2026 02:05 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters
The southern anchor: why Beijing prioritizes the Global South over great power theatrics
EDITORIAL
03-09-2026 02:18 HKT
The Tokyo trap: Japan's monetary straitjacket and the strategic lesson for China
EDITORIAL
02-09-2026 05:41 HKT
The fiscal squeeze and global wealth pivot: how UK debt pressures enhance Hong Kong's appeal
EDITORIAL
01-09-2026 01:58 HKT
Lee Lok-tung
High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment
NEWS
11-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
source: online
HYROX Beijing criticized after female athlete continues race following incontinence
CHINA
13-09-2026 20:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.