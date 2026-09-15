logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, a day after he chastised Kyiv for hitting Russian oil refineries.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran."

There was no immediate confirmation from Kyiv or Moscow of any deal.

Trump's claim comes as oil prices continue to soar in the seventh month of the Iran war, raising American fuel costs and inflation just weeks before crunch US midterm elections.

The US leader has insisted that the Iran war will finish immediately after the midterms and gas prices will drop -- but has in the meantime apparently found a new target to blame for the cost at the pump.

Trump had lashed out at Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a trip to Ireland on Sunday, saying he had to do "one thing" and "stop knocking out diesel fuel" refineries in Russia due to growing shortages.

"Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel," Trump said, again insisting the Russia-Ukraine war -- not the US-Israel conflict with Iran -- was to blame.

Trump added he had spoken to Ukraine's leader about the country's stepped-up attacks on such sites over recent months.

"There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel because that's hurting. That's hurting the world. We don't want him to hit diesel fuel... He's hitting diesel refineries."

Ukraine has hit numerous Russian oil refineries far from its border with Russia, while Moscow has also intensified its long-range attacks in recent months, leading to a jump in civilian deaths.

Kyiv has been firing record numbers of drones at Russia, while Moscow has been launching all-time high missile attacks.

Trump said last week he had a "great conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting that Putin wanted to make a deal to end Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Putin "is wanting to make a deal, and if Zelensky is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

Zelensky said last week he would be willing to meet Putin at the G20 summit at Trump's own Doral resort in Miami in December, but the Kremlin immediately ruled it out.

AFP

russia-ukraine warTrumpPutinZelensky

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., following a two-day visit to Ireland, September 13, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump downplays report China entities helped Iran before attack that killed US troops
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says he is not worried Xi will cancel summit amid Taiwan arms sale tensions
WORLD
14-09-2026 06:16 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
WORLD
14-09-2026 02:20 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.
Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview
WORLD
12-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP Irish police and contractors seal off Phoenix Park in the Dublin city centre with crowd control barriers on September 11, 2026, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump.
Trump in Ireland for golf tournament, diplomatic pleasantries
WORLD
12-09-2026 16:29 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
CHINA
12-09-2026 11:54 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Five big takeaways from Trump's midterm convention
WORLD
11-09-2026 17:53 HKT
Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP Flags fly outside the entrance to Trump International Golf Course, owned by US President-elect Donald Trump, near Doonbeg, on the west coast of Ireland, on December 2, 2016.
Appreciation, anger await as Trump heads to Irish golf resort
WORLD
11-09-2026 14:36 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers closing remarks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Vance seizes MAGA spotlight as Republicans begin looking beyond Trump
WORLD
11-09-2026 13:39 HKT
Lee Lok-tung
High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment
NEWS
11-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.