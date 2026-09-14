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Case study in free trade: HK openness vs US protectionism | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
38 mins ago
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The 11th Belt and Road Summit was held over two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting political and business leaders from more than 70 countries and regions, with over 6,000 participants in attendance. The scale of the event was unprecedented. This is not only a source of pride for Hong Kong, but also clear proof of Hong Kong's irreplaceable role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder."

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Last year, Hong Kong's merchandise trade with Belt and Road countries grew by nearly 17 percent, reaching approximately US$323 billion (HK$2.52 trillion). Nearly 1,500 related enterprises have set up offices in Hong Kong. The figures speak for themselves. Backed by the motherland and connected to the world, Hong Kong enjoys unique advantages under "One Country, Two Systems" – our strongest foundation.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has blatantly interfered in the free market by threatening on his own social media platform to block the sale of Canadian Bombardier aircraft in the United States. How can a hegemonic government win people's hearts? Another news reported and pointed out that in the first year after returning to the White House, he reportedly earned US$2.24 billion, with the scale of his stock and bond investments growing at least fourfold and claimed he was doing this for the country, not for himself. Anyone with clear eyes can see that he is brandishing the tariff stick with one hand while profiting from policy fluctuations with the other. If this is not bullying, what is?

Hong Kong has always believed in free markets and fair trade. Trump's actions stand in sharp contrast to Hong Kong's strengths. Who is pursuing mutual benefit, and who is enriching himself – the difference is clear for all to see.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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