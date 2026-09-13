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WORLD

Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend

WORLD
12 mins ago
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Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Source: Reuters / TCI Express

A Singapore logistics company CEO has lost a court battle to recover S$468,000 (about HK$2.9 million) he claimed he had loaned to his former girlfriend during their relationship.

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The Singapore High Court ruled that the money was given voluntarily as gifts during the relationship, rather than loans that had to be repaid.

The plaintiff, Chander Agarwal, CEO of logistics company TCI Express, met former flight attendant Felicia Lee on a flight in 2019. The pair began dating in September 2022 before their relationship ended in December 2023 after Agarwal suspected Lee of being unfaithful.

Agarwal claimed Lee had repeatedly borrowed interest-free loans from him during their relationship, totaling S$468,000.

His claims included about S$206,000 (HK$1.28 million) in credit card spending, S$129,000 (HK$800,000) in overseas travel expenses, about S$20,000 (HK$124,000) in life insurance premiums for Lee and S$17,000 (HK$105,000) spent on hiring a feng shui consultant to inspect her home.

Lee argued that the money and expenses were gifts given by Agarwal out of love and affection.

The court sided with Lee, finding a lack of documentary evidence supporting Agarwal's claim that the money was borrowed. He was unable to produce any written agreement signed by Lee acknowledging the loans or promising to repay them.

The judge found that Agarwal was wealthy and accustomed to giving Lee expensive gifts even before they began dating.

Messages between the pair also showed that Lee was often surprised by Agarwal's offers of expensive gifts and sometimes initially declined or hesitated, while Agarwal appeared willing to spend freely on her.

The judge said the evidence showed Agarwal had been deeply infatuated with Lee and repeatedly given her expensive gifts during their relationship.

However, after the relationship ended badly, he became resentful and decided to seek repayment from Lee, the judge said.

The court dismissed Agarwal's claim, meaning Lee was not required to repay the S$468,000.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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