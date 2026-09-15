logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

One dead, 25 missing in migrant boat sinking off Greece: coast guard

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

One person died and 25 remained missing after a boat filled with migrants sank off the Greek island of Gavdos, near Crete, the coast guard told AFP on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Fifty-one were picked up by two boats that were in the area," a coastguard spokesman said, adding that according to those plucked from the sea, 77 people were on board the boat when it went down.
Crete and Gavdos, about 320 kilometres (200 miles) from the Libyan coast, have become the main point of entry for asylum seekers in Greece.

In late August, Greece's ANA news agency published figures from the immigration ministry that indicated that migrant arrivals in Greece fell from about 61,000 in the year to August 2025 to 42,000 in the following 12 months -- a decline of around 31 percent.

Authorities in Europe have tightened their immigration rules over recent years as far-right, anti-immigrant parties have won increasing support.

Greece's immigration minister Thanos Plevris has pushed a strict policy on arrivals.

Greece has been in discussions with Germany and several other EU countries on setting up "return hubs" outside the bloc for processing migrants' claims.

AFP

migrant boatsinkingGreece

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: X
2 die as firefighting helicopters collide in Greece, French blaze changes course
WORLD
03-08-2026 02:03 HKT
General view of the Ryanair logo at their headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Ryanair passenger partially sucked out of window on flight from Greece
WORLD
11-07-2026 10:36 HKT
A girl checks social media posts on her phone, as Greece is set to ban under-15s from social media in European crackdown, in Athens, Greece, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Greece to ban social media for under 15-year-olds: PM
WORLD
08-04-2026 17:55 HKT
A man holds Nazi-related material after crates containing them were discovered again in the Justice Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this handout picture released on May 11, 2025. Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Republica Argentina/Handout via REUTERS
Greece experts to examine Nazi atrocity photos find
WORLD
17-02-2026 21:32 HKT
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Greece arrests member of military for espionage with suspected links to China
CHINA
06-02-2026 10:06 HKT
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Greece arrests man in Europol's global 'Endgame' operation against cybercrime
WORLD
14-11-2025 16:00 HKT
A general view of St. Catherine's Monastery in South Sinai, Egypt. (Reuters)
Egypt and Greece in talks to preserve historic Sinai monastery
WORLD
16-10-2025 22:47 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Denmark stay top with 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Greece
FOOTBALL
13-10-2025 06:44 HKT
Local residents try to extinguish the fire of a burning house during a wildfire in Kryoneri, near Athens on July 26, 2025. (AFP)
Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires
WORLD
27-07-2025 17:24 HKT
Lee Jae Myung announced the move of over a hundred public institutions and departments from Seoul to Sejong City. PHOTO BY AFP
South Korea renews Sejong City push amid Seoul's overpopulation, North Korea fears
WORLD
19 mins ago
Lee Lok-tung
High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment
NEWS
11-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.