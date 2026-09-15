British woman subjected to 11 years of unnecessary chemotherapy following cancer misdiagnosis

A mother of two in the United Kingdom was subjected to 11 years of unnecessary chemotherapy after being misdiagnosed with terminal brain cancer by the National Health Service (NHS).

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Becky Jones was 21 years old in 2012 when she was informed she had a grade four glioblastoma and was given only months to live, leading her to undergo prolonged invasive treatments that disrupted her career and family life.

Jones, now 34, discovered in May 2025 that she had never suffered from a brain tumor. Independent reviews arranged by her legal team revealed her condition was actually tumefactive demyelination, an inflammatory brain condition manageable with steroids.

The prolonged administration of the chemotherapy drug temozolomide (TMZ) left her with severe side effects, including persistent nausea, severe fatigue, and long-term uncertainty regarding her health.

The case has triggered broader legal action against the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, with more than 40 patients coming forward over allegedly excessive or unnecessary cancer treatments linked to now-retired consultant Ian Brown.

A preliminary review by the Royal College of Physicians highlighted a systemic lack of clinical oversight and communication within the trust, noting that extended courses of the drug were dispensed for over a decade with little to no medical benefit.

The trust confirmed an independent review is underway, with full findings scheduled for publication later this autumn.