Wong Tai Sin Hospital flu outbreak grows to 14 more cases, 3 elderly men die

The Influenza A outbreak at Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Tai Sin Hospital has expanded, with 13 more patients and one staff member testing positive, and three male patients dying.

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The hospital announced on Monday that six more male patients aged 63 to 95 in a tuberculosis and chest ward, seven female patients aged 55 to 85 in an infirmary ward, and one staff member developed fever and respiratory symptoms and tested positive for Influenza A.

Three male patients aged 81 to 95 have died, all of whom had serious underlying illnesses. The remaining 10 patients are being treated in isolation and are in stable condition. The infected staff member is on sick leave.

The hospital had previously announced that since September 7, five male patients, three female patients and two staff members had tested positive for Influenza A. The hospital has stepped up infection control measures, including thorough cleaning of the wards and enhanced hand hygiene.