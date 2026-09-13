logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service

NEWS
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

MTR Corporation said that the new track section connecting the upcoming Tung Chung East Station to Hong Kong Station opened on Sunday, with travel times remaining largely unchanged and service running smoothly. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Starting with the first train today, services departing from Tung Chung Station began running on the new track section built under the Tung Chung Line Extension Project. Train frequencies will remain unchanged.

MTR said overall journey times are roughly the same as before and that teams are monitoring operations closely to ensure seamless transit.

Engineering crews are set to launch the next phase of track diversion work toward Tung Chung. This involves dismantling the unused Hong Kong-bound original tracks to clear space for laying new track segments. 

In addition, the third and fourth turnout installation procedures are scheduled to take place by the end of this year and next year, respectively.

MTR

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
MTR mourns passing of city's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
09-09-2026 23:52 HKT
MTR's Australian subsidiaries win five honours at Rail Industry Awards
NEWS
09-09-2026 13:20 HKT
MTR's Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development.
MTR Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project receives four bids, two projects tender to launch
PROPERTY
02-09-2026 16:15 HKT
(Online photo)
Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-08-2026 17:11 HKT
mtr
MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered
FINANCE
13-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Storm damage keeps East Rail services suspended between Tai Po Market and Fanling
NEWS
26-07-2026 14:13 HKT
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
MTR Tseung Kwan O Line disrupted after train emits burning smell at Quarry Bay station
NEWS
17-07-2026 00:39 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station project.
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
PROPERTY
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
PROPERTY
06-07-2026 18:18 HKT
HK authorities rush anti-skid paving at new Huanggang Port interchange following driver safety concerns
NEWS
12-09-2026 12:21 HKT
FEHD health inspector arrested over suspected theft of HK$33 million Mark Six syndicate winnings
NEWS
12-09-2026 11:16 HKT
(File Photo)
Health inspector allegedly vanishes after demanding larger cut of $31m Mark Six jackpot syndicate
NEWS
11-09-2026 19:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.