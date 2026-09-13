MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service

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MTR mourns passing of city's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
09-09-2026 23:52 HKT
MTR's Australian subsidiaries win five honours at Rail Industry Awards
09-09-2026 13:20 HKT
MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered
13-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
06-07-2026 18:18 HKT