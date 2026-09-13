MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service

MTR Corporation said that the new track section connecting the upcoming Tung Chung East Station to Hong Kong Station opened on Sunday, with travel times remaining largely unchanged and service running smoothly.

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Starting with the first train today, services departing from Tung Chung Station began running on the new track section built under the Tung Chung Line Extension Project. Train frequencies will remain unchanged.

MTR said overall journey times are roughly the same as before and that teams are monitoring operations closely to ensure seamless transit.

Engineering crews are set to launch the next phase of track diversion work toward Tung Chung. This involves dismantling the unused Hong Kong-bound original tracks to clear space for laying new track segments.

In addition, the third and fourth turnout installation procedures are scheduled to take place by the end of this year and next year, respectively.