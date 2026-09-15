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NEWS

2 arrested in Mong Kok anti-drug operations targeting commercial building dens

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Officers from the Mong Kok Police District carried out targeted operations on Monday, arresting two men in connection with illegal drug dens and trafficking. The operations were part of an ongoing crackdown code-named "FAIRLAW" led by the district's Anti-Triad Unit.

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In the first operation, police targeted a commercial building on Dundas Street, arresting a 39-year-old local man, surnamed Cheung. He is suspected of renting a unit within the commercial complex to operate a drug den, facing charges for permitting or suffering premises to be used as a divan or for illegal trafficking of dangerous drugs. Police are liaising with the property owner to take appropriate measures to repossess the unit and prevent further illegal activities.

In a separate patrol on the same day, officers intercepted a suspicious 51-year-old man, surnamed Lai, at the junction of Shanghai Street and Changsha Street. A search revealed 90 suspected midazolam pills, approximately 4 grams of suspected heroin, 10 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, with a total estimated market value of HK$13,000. Lai was arrested for trafficking in dangerous drugs and remains in custody for investigation under the Mong Kok District Criminal Investigation Team Two.

Police reminded property owners, agents, and tenants that allowing premises to be used for illegal activities carries serious criminal liability. Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance (Cap. 134), trafficking in dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment, while operating a drug den carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and 15 years' imprisonment.

Mong Kokdrug bustFAIRLAW operation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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