High Court refuses barrister's urgent injunction bid against ex-girlfriend over alleged years-long harassment

The High Court has refused an urgent application by a 39-year-old barrister seeking an interim injunction to restrain his former girlfriend from contacting, harassing, or intimidating him, his relatives, colleagues, and associated law firms, with the judge ruling that the alleged misconduct had persisted for years and lacked immediate urgency.

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Winky So Wing

The plaintiff, barrister Winky So Wing, initiated legal proceedings against Lee Lok-tung, seeking extensive restraining orders to prevent her from approaching him, his mother Anita Kho Mei-soang, as well as Yang Dongyue and Koe Yeet.

Wide-ranging restraining orders sought against ex-partner

The legal action sought to prohibit Lee from contacting, harassing, or intimidating the four individuals, alongside current and former members and staff of Sir Oswald Cheung’s Chambers, Resolution Chambers, and Rede Chambers.

So requested orders barring Lee from coming within 100 meters of the four named individuals and within 50 meters of his residence, Yang’s home, and the three barristers' chambers.

The application also sought to prevent Lee from causing nuisances to law firms Y.W. Mak & Co. and C.T. Tse & Co.

Except for the formal service of legal documents, the writ requested that Lee be strictly prohibited from directly or indirectly approaching or contacting the named individuals, colleagues, or clients, publishing derogatory statements, or conducting private surveillance and background investigations against them.

Judge rejects anonymity and in-camera hearing requests

Prior to the hearing, So submitted written applications for an anonymity order, a gag order, and an in-camera hearing.

However, Judge Yvonne Cheng Wai-sum dismissed all three procedural requests, emphasizing the principle of open justice.

The judge noted that public and media attention, references to other criminal matters, and potential embarrassment or perceived risks to professional reputation are inevitable consequences of litigation that do not override the requirement for transparent public proceedings.

Application adjourned for formal evidence filings

During the hearing, So submitted that Lee had recently visited his barristers' chambers, engaged in online doxxing targeting individuals whose names she obtained, and placed deceptive phone calls from various numbers while impersonating other people, arguing that an injunction was necessary to compel her to cease the disruptive behavior.

Judge Cheng ruled that because the alleged harassment had been ongoing for several years, there was no acute urgency justifying the immediate granting of an interim injunction before a full examination of evidence.

The judge rejected the interim relief application and adjourned the proceedings to allow both parties to formally file and serve their respective legal submissions and evidence.