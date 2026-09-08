logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - September 8, 2026

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has filed charges against a Kwai Chung eatery under the Food Business Regulation after a baby rat was found in a takeaway satay beef rice noodle dish, prompting a hygiene inspection that revealed shortcomings.

Customs seizes $11m in drugs at HK airport in 2 passenger cases, Japanese and British men arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two incoming passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday in two separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 7.5 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine, 16kg of suspected ketamine, 52 duty-not-paid cigarettes, one suspected alternative smoking product and four boxes of suspected Part 1 poisons, with a total estimated market value of about HK$11 million.

St Paul's Co-ed primary admission briefing draws 1,200

St Paul's Co-educational College Primary School held its Primary One admission parents' briefing on Monday, attracting about 1,200 attendees, with some parents arriving an hour early to secure seats.

Rosanna Law meets Yao Ming, says she felt like a hobbit

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law shared a photo on social media on Monday after attending the launch of the Jockey Club Hoops Connect Community Basketball Programme, where she met former NBA star Yao Ming and joked that she had experienced a "hobbit" perspective.

Disciplinary hearings for two Wang Fuk Court fire contractors adjourned

Disciplinary hearings for two fire contractors involved in the Wang Fuk Court fire incident, originally scheduled for Friday, have been adjourned until further notice, the Fire Services Department announced on Monday.

Chung Kit-man, director and engineer of Victory Fire Engineering Limited, attends an earlier hearing.
Chung Kit-man, director and engineer of Victory Fire Engineering Limited, attends an earlier hearing.

Woman blocks Tesla in Tsim Sha Tsui over alleged illegal parking

A woman called police on Monday night after reportedly using her body to block a blue Tesla that she claimed was illegally parked on Kimberley Road outside Mira Place One in Tsim Sha Tsui.

World/China News

Trump says Canada's Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

King Charles authorised a letter to senior British officials on Monday confirming that his youngest son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the UK.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US aircraft carrier Lincoln's 5,000 sailors spend estimated $23m during Pattaya port visit

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln departed Thailand's Laem Chabang port on Sunday after a five-day visit, with its 5,000 sailors and Marines estimated to have spent up to 100 million baht (about HK$23.7 million) in Pattaya, according to the city's mayor.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drug trafficking case

An Egyptian court has sentenced television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 others to death by hanging for forming a criminal gang involved in manufacturing and trafficking synthetic drugs, official media reported on Saturday.

Instagram@sara_khaliifa
Instagram@sara_khaliifa

US climber stranded on Georgia cliff calls 911 with one hand, asks if he'll make the news

A 20-year-old free climber who became stranded on a Georgia cliff face called 911 with one hand while clinging to a rock, and asked whether he would appear on the news because he did not want to worry his father.

FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety

Fire in Indonesia's Papua kills 11, including 6 children: police

A fire in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region razed a market on Monday and killed 11 people, including six children, police said.

Japan PM Takaichi plans Cabinet reshuffle for September 16

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is arranging to reshuffle her Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's executive lineup as early as September 16, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing government sources.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Safeguarding the intangible: Hong Kong's evolution as a global intellectual property hub

Under China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong was formally tasked with developing into a regional intellectual property trading center – a mandate designed to pivot the territory from a conduit for physical trade and financial flows into an epicenter for the intangible economy.

Opinion

The 'Human Reserved' imperative: why Bill Gates wants to shield humanity from artificial intelligence | Fongmula | Francis Fong

In his landmark essay, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates presents a visionary framework to safeguard society against rapid automation: establishing "Human Reserved" job zones.

The quiet power of Chinese contemporary art | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After a long business meeting, I sometimes prefer a gallery to a restaurant.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - July 30, 2026
NEWS
30-07-2026 06:44 HKT
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
09-07-2026 06:35 HKT
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
St Paul's Co-ed primary admission briefing draws 1,200
NEWS
1 hour ago
FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs seizes $11m in drugs at HK airport in 2 passenger cases, Japanese and British men arrested
NEWS
1 hour ago
Exclusive | New frontier for IP trading in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
Rosanna Law meets Yao Ming, says she felt like a hobbit
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chung Kit-man, director and engineer of Victory Fire Engineering Limited, attends an earlier hearing.
Disciplinary hearings for two Wang Fuk Court fire contractors adjourned
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
11 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.