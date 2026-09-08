Morning Recap - September 8, 2026

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FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish

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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has filed charges against a Kwai Chung eatery under the Food Business Regulation after a baby rat was found in a takeaway satay beef rice noodle dish, prompting a hygiene inspection that revealed shortcomings.

Customs seizes $11m in drugs at HK airport in 2 passenger cases, Japanese and British men arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two incoming passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday in two separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 7.5 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine, 16kg of suspected ketamine, 52 duty-not-paid cigarettes, one suspected alternative smoking product and four boxes of suspected Part 1 poisons, with a total estimated market value of about HK$11 million.

St Paul's Co-ed primary admission briefing draws 1,200

St Paul's Co-educational College Primary School held its Primary One admission parents' briefing on Monday, attracting about 1,200 attendees, with some parents arriving an hour early to secure seats.

Rosanna Law meets Yao Ming, says she felt like a hobbit

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law shared a photo on social media on Monday after attending the launch of the Jockey Club Hoops Connect Community Basketball Programme, where she met former NBA star Yao Ming and joked that she had experienced a "hobbit" perspective.

Disciplinary hearings for two Wang Fuk Court fire contractors adjourned

Disciplinary hearings for two fire contractors involved in the Wang Fuk Court fire incident, originally scheduled for Friday, have been adjourned until further notice, the Fire Services Department announced on Monday.

Chung Kit-man, director and engineer of Victory Fire Engineering Limited, attends an earlier hearing.

Woman blocks Tesla in Tsim Sha Tsui over alleged illegal parking

A woman called police on Monday night after reportedly using her body to block a blue Tesla that she claimed was illegally parked on Kimberley Road outside Mira Place One in Tsim Sha Tsui.

World/China News

Trump says Canada's Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country.

File Photo/Reuters

King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

King Charles authorised a letter to senior British officials on Monday confirming that his youngest son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the UK.

Photo: Reuters

US aircraft carrier Lincoln's 5,000 sailors spend estimated $23m during Pattaya port visit

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln departed Thailand's Laem Chabang port on Sunday after a five-day visit, with its 5,000 sailors and Marines estimated to have spent up to 100 million baht (about HK$23.7 million) in Pattaya, according to the city's mayor.

Photo: Reuters

Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drug trafficking case

An Egyptian court has sentenced television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 others to death by hanging for forming a criminal gang involved in manufacturing and trafficking synthetic drugs, official media reported on Saturday.

Instagram@sara_khaliifa

US climber stranded on Georgia cliff calls 911 with one hand, asks if he'll make the news

A 20-year-old free climber who became stranded on a Georgia cliff face called 911 with one hand while clinging to a rock, and asked whether he would appear on the news because he did not want to worry his father.

FB@White County Public Safety

Fire in Indonesia's Papua kills 11, including 6 children: police

A fire in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region razed a market on Monday and killed 11 people, including six children, police said.

Japan PM Takaichi plans Cabinet reshuffle for September 16

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is arranging to reshuffle her Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's executive lineup as early as September 16, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing government sources.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Safeguarding the intangible: Hong Kong's evolution as a global intellectual property hub

Under China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong was formally tasked with developing into a regional intellectual property trading center – a mandate designed to pivot the territory from a conduit for physical trade and financial flows into an epicenter for the intangible economy.

Opinion

The 'Human Reserved' imperative: why Bill Gates wants to shield humanity from artificial intelligence | Fongmula | Francis Fong

In his landmark essay, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates presents a visionary framework to safeguard society against rapid automation: establishing "Human Reserved" job zones.

The quiet power of Chinese contemporary art | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After a long business meeting, I sometimes prefer a gallery to a restaurant.