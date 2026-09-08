St Paul's Co-ed primary admission briefing draws 1,200

St Paul's Co-educational College Primary School held its Primary One admission parents' briefing on Monday, attracting about 1,200 attendees, with some parents arriving an hour early to secure seats.

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Principal Cheung Wai-shun said the school's selection criteria focus on applicants' communication skills, concentration, and interpersonal attitudes, summarised as "love learning, good communication and courteousness." The school offers 150 places for the 2026 academic year, with tuition set at HK$85,700 annually. Applications close on Friday at 4pm.

The briefing drew many "Top Talent Pass" and mainland parents. One mother who arrived early said she spends about HK$100,000 monthly on her son's education, including international kindergarten fees and extracurricular activities such as horse riding, fencing and English classes.

Another mother from Shenzhen said her eldest son had successfully entered Diocesan Boys' School Primary Division, and she was attending the briefing for her younger son. She praised Hong Kong's education system as relatively fair.

Local parents acknowledged increased competition from mainland students but said they could only focus on self-improvement and broadening their children's experiences.