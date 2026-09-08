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INSIGHTS

The quiet power of Chinese contemporary art | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

INSIGHTS
57 mins ago
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Liu Guofu’s Flower No.22-9
Liu Guofu’s Flower No.22-9

After a long business meeting, I sometimes prefer a gallery to a restaurant.

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A good painting gives the mind more room than another business conversation, especially when the day has been filled with figures, contracts, and practical decisions. In the countryside, I often return home, pour a pot of shou puerh, light a cigar, and think about the works I have seen. Chinese contemporary art has become one of the most interesting fields for anyone who appreciates culture, craftsmanship, and long term value.

There is no official number of styles in Chinese contemporary art. It is too broad to be divided neatly. However, collectors usually encounter several major directions: contemporary ink, abstract painting, figurative realism, political pop, cynical realism, conceptual art, photography, sculpture, installation, video, and experimental work that combines traditional Chinese ideas with Western methods.

For me, this mixture is precisely its attraction. One artist may work with ink and ancient philosophy, while another uses photography, film, industrial materials, or digital media. Some artists respond directly to China's rapid urban change. Others look inward, exploring memory, spirituality, identity, or the tension between tradition and modern life.

Liu Guofu’s Fugue 3 (left), Pervasion No.25-1
Liu Guofu’s Fugue 3 (left), Pervasion No.25-1

Liu Guofu is a particularly elegant example. His work is known mainly for oil on canvas, yet his paintings carry the stillness of Chinese brush painting. His blue-gray tones, fragmented brushwork, and series such as Flower, Pervasion, Open Space, and Cold Mountain create an atmosphere that is both abstract and deeply Chinese. From a distance, the painting may appear calm. Close to the surface, the brushwork becomes restless, almost like wind moving through mist.

The prices can be serious. Liu Guofu's auction results have ranged from about US$41,000 (HK$319,800) to US$258,851, with Flower-4 reaching the artist's auction record at a Hong Kong sale in 2023. Of course, not every contemporary Chinese painting commands such figures. Size, date, provenance, exhibition history, medium, and the artist's position in the market all matter.

I do not buy art simply because a price is rising. A painting must first live well in a room. It should accompany tea, music, and silence. The finest Chinese contemporary art does more than decorate a wall. It gives the owner a second way of seeing.

Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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