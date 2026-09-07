Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung

A woman was shocked after finding a live baby rat in her takeaway satay beef rice noodles in Kwai Chung on Monday (Sep 7).

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A video circulating online shows the small rat moving its limbs while submerged in the satay sauce inside the takeaway container.

The 18-second clip has drawn widespread attention online, with netizens describing the incident as “terrifying” and raising concerns over food hygiene.

According to reports, the woman works at a property agency in Kwai Chung. She bought a takeaway set consisting of satay beef rice noodles, a ham omelet and a drink for HK$44 from Wa Jer Restaurant on the ground floor of Wah Sing Industrial Building at around 12.50pm.

She discovered the baby rat after returning to her office and opening the takeaway container.

The meal was originally priced at HK$49 and was sold at a 10 percent discount.

She has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

The restaurant's owner, Mike, said the incident was “terrifying” and “exaggerated”, and that he hoped to contact the customer to find out more about what happened.

Speaking to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, on Monday afternoon, Mike said the restaurant had been operating for more than a year and had never encountered a similar incident involving a rat or insect in a takeaway order.

He said the restaurant was located in an industrial area where rats were occasionally spotted, adding that the premises undergo deep cleaning and disinfection every month.

Mike said he did not want to speculate on whether the incident could have been a prank, but believed it was unlikely.

He added that the restaurant would increase the frequency of its pest control measures following the incident.

The incident has sparked discussion among netizens, with some joking that the meal came with a “free rat sashimi,” while others said they would no longer order satay beef noodles.