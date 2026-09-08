Safeguarding the intangible: Hong Kong's evolution as a global intellectual property hub

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Under China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong was formally tasked with developing into a regional intellectual property trading center – a mandate designed to pivot the territory from a conduit for physical trade and financial flows into an epicenter for the intangible economy.
As national development prepares to transition into the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, this strategic imperative has gained urgency.
In an era where technological sovereignty dictates global competitiveness, Hong Kong is deploying targeted fiscal policy, institutional data infrastructure, and an unassailable legal foundation to monetize, protect, and arbitrate the intellectual assets of the future.
The policy architecture erected under the 14th Five-Year Plan established the structural foundation for this transformation.
Foremost was the enactment of the "patent box" tax incentive, which slashed the profits tax rate on qualifying income derived from eligible patents and intellectual property from 16.5 percent to just 5 percent. By aligning domestic statutes with international standards set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, this fiscal relief directly encourages technology corporations, research institutes, and university spin-offs to anchor their patent creation, licensing, and commercialization activities within the city.
Simultaneously, the administration tackled the persistent bottleneck of IP valuation and financing. Through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Commercial Data Interchange, the city constructed a consent-based data-sharing highway that allows financial institutions to evaluate creditworthiness using real-time commercial and digital metrics.
This framework provides the baseline for IP-backed financing, enabling deep-tech enterprises to leverage patents, proprietary software, and trade secrets as collateral rather than relying strictly on fixed real estate assets. Supported by the ongoing refinement of the Original Grant Patent system, Hong Kong can steadily reduce the transactional friction between upstream invention and market liquidity.
Looking toward the 15th Five-Year Plan, the frontier of IP trading has shifted decisively toward generative artificial intelligence. The proliferation of foundation models has introduced urgent legal questions regarding algorithmic ownership, copyright protection, and the legality of using proprietary content for model training.
Hong Kong can modernize its statutory frameworks, formulating balanced text and data mining exemptions that provide AI enterprises with legal certainty to train large models while defending the rights of content creators. Establishing clear rules of the road for AI-generated intellectual property will allow Hong Kong to serve as a vital testing ground and standard-setter for the wider region.
Equally vital is Hong Kong's ambition to become the primary international dispute resolution and arbitration center for high-stakes IP conflicts. As the only common law jurisdiction in China, backed by an independent judiciary, bilingual legal talent, and the prestigious Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, the territory offers unmatched institutional neutrality.
Crucially, the mutual legal assistance arrangement with the mainland enables parties in Hong Kong arbitrations to obtain interim measures directly from mainland courts, safeguarding intellectual property before infringement can metastasize.
By coupling proactive AI governance with cross-border legal enforceability, Hong Kong is poised to serve as the premier legal-financial clearinghouse for global innovation in the decade ahead.