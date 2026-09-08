US aircraft carrier Lincoln's 5,000 sailors spend estimated $23m during Pattaya port visit

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln departed Thailand's Laem Chabang port on Sunday after a five-day visit, with its 5,000 sailors and Marines estimated to have spent up to 100 million baht (about HK$23.7 million) in Pattaya, according to the city's mayor.

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The carrier strike group arrived on September 2 and left on September 6. The visit marked the crew's first regular port call in about 286 days of continuous deployment, after the carrier was redirected to the Middle East following its departure from California last November.

US lawmakers described the deployment as setting a modern record for continuous days at sea for a US Navy carrier. Captain Dan Keeler thanked Thailand for its hospitality, saying the crew had long awaited the opportunity to rest and experience the local culture.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches said thousands of sailors shopped, dined and visited attractions, with many buying souvenirs. Local businesses also supplied the ship with millions of baht worth of daily necessities, as supplies including toothpaste and soap had run low during the long deployment.

Pattaya police said the visit passed smoothly, though two US personnel were involved in a drunken dispute on Thursday and were returned to the ship. No arrests were made.