logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US aircraft carrier Lincoln's 5,000 sailors spend estimated $23m during Pattaya port visit

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln departed Thailand's Laem Chabang port on Sunday after a five-day visit, with its 5,000 sailors and Marines estimated to have spent up to 100 million baht (about HK$23.7 million) in Pattaya, according to the city's mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The carrier strike group arrived on September 2 and left on September 6. The visit marked the crew's first regular port call in about 286 days of continuous deployment, after the carrier was redirected to the Middle East following its departure from California last November.

US lawmakers described the deployment as setting a modern record for continuous days at sea for a US Navy carrier. Captain Dan Keeler thanked Thailand for its hospitality, saying the crew had long awaited the opportunity to rest and experience the local culture.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches said thousands of sailors shopped, dined and visited attractions, with many buying souvenirs. Local businesses also supplied the ship with millions of baht worth of daily necessities, as supplies including toothpaste and soap had run low during the long deployment.

Pattaya police said the visit passed smoothly, though two US personnel were involved in a drunken dispute on Thursday and were returned to the ship. No arrests were made.

USS Abraham Lincoln Thailand port visit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is seen near Laem Chabang Port, in the Gulf of Thailand on September 2, 2026, near the city of Pattaya (back). (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
US aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand after months at sea
WORLD
02-09-2026 10:52 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Hegseth says reports about poor conditions aboard carrier are misrepresented
WORLD
14-08-2026 01:38 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says Canada's Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there
WORLD
35 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
King Charles confirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
WORLD
39 mins ago
Instagram@sara_khaliifa
Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drug trafficking case
WORLD
1 hour ago
FB@White County Public Safety
US climber stranded on Georgia cliff calls 911 with one hand, asks if he'll make the news
WORLD
3 hours ago
Fire in Indonesia's Papua kills 11, including 6 children: police
WORLD
3 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Japan PM Takaichi plans Cabinet reshuffle for September 16
WORLD
6 hours ago
A picture shows destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese town of Deir Zahrani on September 7, 2026.
Israel army says will continue to 'remove threats' after strikes on Lebanon
WORLD
11 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
EU probing OpenAI agents' takeover of German site
WORLD
12 hours ago
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.