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NEWS

Customs seizes $11m in drugs at HK airport in 2 passenger cases, Japanese and British men arrested

NEWS
13 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs arrested two incoming passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday in two separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 7.5 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine, 16kg of suspected ketamine, 52 duty-not-paid cigarettes, one suspected alternative smoking product and four boxes of suspected Part 1 poisons, with a total estimated market value of about HK$11 million.

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In the first case, a 48-year-old Japanese male passenger arriving from Bangkok was found with 7.5kg of suspected cocaine in his check-in baggage and 52 duty-not-paid cigarettes in his carry-on luggage.

In the second case, a 34-year-old British male passenger arriving from London was found with 16kg of suspected ketamine in his check-in baggage, along with a suspected alternative smoking product and four boxes of suspected Part 1 poisons in his carry-on luggage.

Both men have been charged and will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday. Customs said it would continue to use risk assessment to target passengers from high-risk regions.

drug trafficking Customs airport arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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