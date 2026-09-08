logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US climber stranded on Georgia cliff calls 911 with one hand, asks if he'll make the news

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety

A 20-year-old free climber who became stranded on a Georgia cliff face called 911 with one hand while clinging to a rock, and asked whether he would appear on the news because he did not want to worry his father.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man, identified by some US media as Thomas Perry, was climbing the west face of Mount Yonah on August 25 when he chose the wrong route and became stuck on a 20-inch by 20-inch ledge about 260 feet above the ground. He was wearing ordinary trainers and had no rope, helmet or harness.

FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety
+3
FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety
FB@White County Public Safety

He remained calm and called 911 with one hand, asking the operator: "I'm not going to be on the news or anything, am I?" The operator replied that he probably would not be, and the man said: "I don't want my dad to start worrying about me."

White County Public Safety deployed a drone to locate him. Firefighter Will Roper rappelled down, secured the climber in a harness and hoisted him to safety in about 42 minutes.

Roper said the climber was "strikingly calm" and joked with him during the rescue. The man told Roper he had experience with the mountain but had simply picked the wrong route.

rock climbing rescue Georgia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
NEWS
14-04-2026 04:32 HKT
Fire in Indonesia's Papua kills 11, including 6 children: police
WORLD
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
Japan PM Takaichi plans Cabinet reshuffle for September 16
WORLD
4 hours ago
A picture shows destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese town of Deir Zahrani on September 7, 2026.
Israel army says will continue to 'remove threats' after strikes on Lebanon
WORLD
10 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
EU probing OpenAI agents' takeover of German site
WORLD
10 hours ago
Shinjuku plans vacation rental ban in residential and school zones
WORLD
11 hours ago
An aerial view of residents and relatives of the victims killed in a bus crash gathering during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
Cape Verde in mourning after 25 killed in bus crash
WORLD
17 hours ago
Officials investigate a Prime Air cargo plane at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
Five dead, five injured after Amazon cargo plane overshoots Miami runway
WORLD
17 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Far-right AfD wins historic victory in German state election
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
6 rescued after multi-storey building collapses in India's Delhi, ANI reports
WORLD
07-09-2026 05:59 HKT
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Boy, 10, dies after collapsing at Happy Valley home
NEWS
07-09-2026 00:26 HKT
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.