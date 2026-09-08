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NEWS

Rosanna Law meets Yao Ming, says she felt like a hobbit

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law shared a photo on social media on Monday after attending the launch of the Jockey Club Hoops Connect Community Basketball Programme, where she met former NBA star Yao Ming and joked that she had experienced a "hobbit" perspective.

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The 2.26-metre-tall Yao, founder of the Yao Foundation, is the first non-US player to be selected first overall in the NBA draft. He played for the Houston Rockets and was named an NBA All-Star seven times.

Yao Ming Rosanna Law basketball

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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