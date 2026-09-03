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NEWS

Morning Recap - September 3, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94

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Lau Siu-ming, a revered figure in Hong Kong's entertainment industry, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94, fellow veteran actor Ding Yue confirmed, saying Lau died at 6pm.

Man trapped between cars in Tai Kok Tsui collision, taxi driver arrested for dangerous driving

A 55-year-old man was injured after being trapped between two parked cars when a taxi crashed into one of the vehicles on Tai Kok Tsui's Tai Chuen Street on Wednesday evening.

CityU Ocamp photos surface showing students with bruises, red marks; disciplinary probe underway

Fresh images have emerged from the City University of Hong Kong orientation camp scandal, showing male and female students displaying bruises on their thighs and large red marks on their backs, as the university continues its disciplinary investigation.

Audi driver opens taxi door to force way in during lane-change dispute in Wan Chai

An Audi driver has sparked online debate after being filmed opening a taxi's rear passenger door in a bid to force his way into the lane during a lane-change standoff on Lockhart Road in Wan Chai.

(Video) FEHD officer filmed smoking in stairwell, department launches probe

A female officer of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has been filmed smoking in a stairwell while in uniform, the second such incident in a month to surface online.

World/China News

Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz as 'Trump Strait'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait" despite ongoing clashes with Iran, then hours later implied he wasn't serious.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

G20 finance leaders close talks marked by US welcoming Russia

G20 finance leaders closed their two-day gathering on Tuesday with a statement that all but China backed in full, as Washington insisted that the presence of a Russian minister had no effect on talks.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Golf-Woods loses driver's license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Tiger Woods will have his license suspended for five years after reaching a plea deal in his impaired-driving case on Wednesday that will allow the decorated golfer to avoid jail time.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taiwan clinic linked to 11 Hepatitis C cases in suspected needle reuse scandal, over 1,000 patients being traced

A clinic in New Taipei City's Banqiao district has been ordered to suspend operations and fined NT$300,000 after 11 patients contracted acute Hepatitis C, with health authorities tracing 1,118 individuals who received injections at the facility.

Photo: Department of Health, New Taipei City Government
Photo: Department of Health, New Taipei City Government

Market

Wall St ends higher as stocks reclaim some shine

Wall Street advanced on Wednesday, notching a partial rebound from a three-day losing streak as investors searched for deals among stocks and sectors that might have been oversold amid recent risk-off moves.

Editorial

The southern anchor: why Beijing prioritizes the Global South over great power theatrics

Ahead of an anticipated bilateral encounter with US President Donald Trump as the United States prepares to host the Group of 20 summit in Miami, Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on a calculated diplomatic circuit that underscores Beijing's long-term grand strategy.

China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters

Opinion

Stripe buys OpenRouter, Nvidia buys Hugging Face: US$21b in 10 days | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

In 10 days, two giant AI deals landed. Payments processor Stripe bought AI-model marketplace OpenRouter for about US$8 billion (HK$62.4 billion), the largest acquisition in Stripe's history. Then chipmaker Nvidia agreed to buy open-source AI platform Hugging Face for about US$12.9 billion.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

From Hong Kong's living room to the Silk Road | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport

Hong Kong has worked hard to build trade ties with the Middle East and Central Asia, and it's paying off. Our trade with Belt and Road countries jumped 17 percent to about HK$2.52 trillion last year, and it has grown nearly 80 percent since 2013, more than three times our overall trade growth.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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