Night Recap - September 2, 2026

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Sun Life sponsors National Day fireworks as 31,888 bursts set to light HK skies

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More than 31,000 fireworks will illuminate Victoria Harbour on October 1 as Hong Kong stages its annual National Day fireworks display, with this year’s show drawing on themes of hope, ambition and affection.

Mable Chan lauds HK port’s record container moves as proof of maritime edge

Hong Kong's port has logged a record of more than 8,300 container moves in a single call, a volume Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan described as proof of the city's edge in global maritime trade.

Joshua Wong admits instigating foreign sanctions, awaits sentencing

Former Demosisto secretary-general Joshua Wong Chi-fung appeared in the High Court on Wednesday for a mitigation hearing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.

CityU launches probe into misconduct at student orientation camp

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has expressed serious concern over organizational lapses and inappropriate behavior at a student orientation camp, warning that disciplinary action will be taken based on the severity of the incident.

HKO warns of uncertainty as Saudel makes ‘uncommon' yet not unprecedented’ comeback

The re-intensification of Tropical Cyclone Saudel is "uncommon but not unprecedented," said the Hong Kong Observatory's Senior Scientific Officer Kok Mang-hin, warning that its intensity remains uncertain.

Business Today

Apple's new CEO John Ternus to receive US$58m compensation

Apple said it plans to increase its new chief executive John Ternus' annual salary to US$3 million (HK$23.4 million) and approved an annual equity award for him with a target value of US$55 million starting from next year, mainly of which will be linked to the iPhone maker's stock performance.

MTR Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project receives four bids, two projects tender to launch

MTR Corporation (0066) drew four bids for its Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development on Wednesday, including CK Asset (1113), Henderson Land Development (0012), Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), as well as a consortium formed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) and Great Eagle (0041).

Swire Pacific to sell Cathay Pacific stake at nearly 7.7pc discount in accelerated exchange trade

Swire Pacific (0019,0087) said on Wednesday that it has successfully executed the accelerated exchange trade, including a repurchase of HK$4.69 billion in bonds and the sale of 362.65 million Cathay Pacific Airways' (0293) shares.

Hong Kong ranks 5th in APAC living investment on rising student housing demand

Hong Kong ranked fifth among Asia Pacific’s preferred living investment destinations, attracting 24 student housing conversion-related deals since 2021 worth US$1.63 billion (HK$12.7 billion), Cushman & Wakefield's inaugural APAC Living Investor Survey 2026 shows.

Susquehanna targets Hong Kong expansion to tap China ETF boom, sources say

Susquehanna International Group plans to triple its office space in Hong Kong to support a major hiring push, four sources said, as the US trading firm expands Asia operations and seeks deeper access to China's exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

World/China

Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in November

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Apple changed the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on the web version of its Apple Maps following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake.

Israel says prepared to 'respond with great force' if Iran attacks

Israel's defence minister on Wednesday said his country was prepared to respond "with great force" if attacked by Iran, after Iranian forces targeted US military positions across the region.

Nepal's young PM faces gravest test after flood catastrophe

Nepal's rapper-turned-prime minister swept to power six months ago promising reform, but his young government now faces its gravest test after a glacial collapse unleashed catastrophe, analysts say.

Global temperature rises to exceed 1.5 Celsius 'within a few years', UNEP says

Global temperature rises are set to exceed the key threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) "within a few years", the UN's environmental body said on Wednesday, creating more extreme weather and intensifying pressure on ecosystems, glaciers and low-lying coastal cities.