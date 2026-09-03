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CityU Ocamp photos surface showing students with bruises, red marks; disciplinary probe underway

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Fresh images have emerged from the City University of Hong Kong orientation camp scandal, showing male and female students displaying bruises on their thighs and large red marks on their backs, as the university continues its disciplinary investigation.

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The photos, posted on social media on Wednesday, appeared to be from the same camp that produced a video of a shirtless male student carrying a woman in red underwear, which went viral earlier this week. One image showed students in a circle pulling up their shorts to reveal bruises, while another showed a male student with red marks across his back.

The university said it has set up a disciplinary investigation committee and is interviewing organisers and participants. The student union committee responsible for the event, known as "Messianis," announced its dissolution on Wednesday.

CityU reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on misconduct and said disciplinary action would be taken based on the severity of the incident. Student organisations hosting orientation camps are required to comply with university guidelines and complete mandatory training, including sexual harassment prevention courses.

City University orientation camp misconduct

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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