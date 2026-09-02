HKJC delivers 'outstanding results' both on and off the track with nearly $40b community contribution

The Hong Kong Jockey Club posted HK$39.3 billion contribution to the community in the 2025/26 financial year as chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges hailed "outstanding results both on and off the track" at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

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The community contribution comprised HK$29.3 billion in betting duty and profits tax, HK$1.4 billion to the Lotteries Fund and HK$8.6 billion in donations approved by the club's Charities Trust. Wagering and lottery turnover hit a record HK$331.7 billion, up 3.6 percent. Total revenue from gaming and non-gaming sources rose 3.1 percent to HK$50.8 billion.

The club's betting duty and profits tax accounted for 6.4 percent of all taxes collected by the Inland Revenue Department in the 2025/26 assessment year.

"This year, also coinciding with the Year of the Horse, the club celebrated the contribution it makes to the community, and the horses which make it possible," Engelbrecht-Bresges said. "Despite having to operate in a most challenging and fast-changing environment, thanks to the success and agile implementation of our long-term strategies we achieved outstanding results both on and off the track."

"Not least this included Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior, who excelled on the world stage and were crowned the first-ever joint winners of Horse of the Year honours," he said.

Romantic Warrior's retirement was announced on Wednesday after a glittering career that saw him retire as the world's highest-earning racehorse, with more than HK$288 million in prize money. Ka Ying Rising returns at Sunday's 2026/27 season opener at Sha Tin chasing a record-extending 21st straight win.

Racing turnover rose 3.6 percent to HK$143.3 billion across 88 meetings, generating gaming revenue of HK$19.9 billion. Commingling was the major driver, with HK$34.3 billion wagered on Hong Kong racing from 26 countries and jurisdictions, or 23.9 percent of total racing turnover.

Football turnover was up 3.6 percent at HK$179 billion for gaming revenue of HK$22.6 billion, helped by new bet types, new league competitions and this summer's FIFA World Cup. Mark Six turnover rose 4.2 percent to HK$9.4 billion, generating HK$4.3 billion.

HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong said the results underlined the strength of the club's racing product and its ability to attract mainland and overseas tourists.

"The unprecedented success of our horses cemented Hong Kong's position as one of the global leaders in horse racing, while also attracting record numbers of tourists to our racecourses," Liao said. "Meanwhile, our licensed and regulated football betting service also achieved gratifying results."

Racecourses received a record 401,259 tourist visits during the season, a 105 percent increase on 2024/25 and four times the 2023/24 figure. The club credited its tie-up with China Travel Group, the Tourism Board's mega events strategy and its Racing with Golf, Rugby and Football initiatives.

Charities Trust donations of HK$8.6 billion supported 191 charities and community projects, including a special HK$1.7 billion donation to establish a public riding school at Tseung Kwan O. The club and trust have donated HK$270 million to victims of November's Tai Po fire.

The club donated HK$3.2 billion to the trust to fund future charity contributions – 95 percent of its operating surplus after tax, or HK$1.1 billion, plus HK$2.1 billion from investment returns.

"Above all despite a very difficult environment, including the ever-expanding threat of illegal gambling, the club maintained its strong support for the community and for the charities that depend upon us," Liao said.

The club said its biggest challenge remained competing with a huge and growing illegal gambling market. It is also managing the special football betting duty of HK$2.4 billion a year and the government's unexpected pause in granting a license for regulated basketball betting, a service it had invested substantially in ahead of a planned 2026 launch.

The club said it respects that decision but warned the illegal basketball market will keep expanding, and with it the social and criminal damage to the community.

Investment in technology, including customer digital experience, a new sports wagering platform means revenue will take time to be fully realized. As a result, it is expected the club's operating surplus is set to drop further over the next few years.

In response, a Club statement said it has moved to cut operating costs, improve efficiency and seek additional non-wagering revenue, while maintaining its support for the community.​

The club's own plans for Conghua Racecourse have been delayed. The launch of official racing at the Guangzhou training base, originally set for October, has been postponed after "latest risk assessment from the relevant Mainland departments," with both sides now working on "appropriate mitigation measures." No new date has been set.