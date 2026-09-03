P-plate convertible flips over in Tai Wai, driver escapes with minor injuries

A P-plate convertible flipped over in Tai Wai early on Thursday morning after the driver apparently lost control while turning onto Mei Tin Road.

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The car was travelling along Chik Wan Street and turning left into Mei Tin Road around midnight when it mounted the central divider and overturned. About three metres of railing was damaged.

The driver, in his 20s, climbed out of the vehicle and was found conscious with minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. P-plate drivers are required to display the probationary sign and are restricted to speeds under 70km/h.