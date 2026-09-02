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Stripe buys OpenRouter, Nvidia buys Hugging Face: US$21b in 10 days | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

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1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

In 10 days, two giant AI deals landed. Payments processor Stripe bought AI-model marketplace OpenRouter for about US$8 billion (HK$62.4 billion), the largest acquisition in Stripe's history. Then chipmaker Nvidia agreed to buy open-source AI platform Hugging Face for about US$12.9 billion.

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Both are platforms, not model builders. OpenRouter does not train models at all. Hugging Face has more technical depth, but the real prize is still the platform.

Founded in New York in 2023, OpenRouter has about 90 people. No graphics processing units, no data centers. It wraps the application programming interfaces of over 400 AI models into one interface. Think of Uber: It does not own any cars or drivers. It just routes your order to one.

A developer integrates once, then can call OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and many open-weight models like DeepSeek and Qwen. The platform picks a provider by price, speed and stability, switches automatically when one goes down, bills by token, and shows which model is cheap, fast or reliable. Users pay the model provider's token fee, and OpenRouter keeps roughly 5 percent.

Why do developers love OpenRouter? As model supply is fragmented, in one week you get a new OpenAI version, an Anthropic price cut and a Google update. Integrating each vendor yourself means many API keys, billing formats and failover rules. If you change the model, you need to change the code. OpenRouter removes that pain and sends one invoice.

OpenRouter handles over 10 trillion tokens a day with over 400 models and over eight million developers. Its May 2026 Series B valued it at nearly US$1.3 billion, and three months later it sold for roughly six times that.

Hugging Face is the GitHub – a popular coding platform – of AI, with over three million models, about 18 million users and only 250 staff. Its 2018 bet, moving BERT from TensorFlow to PyTorch and hiding the mess behind from_pretrained(), made it the default place to publish model weights for AI companies and researchers.

Nvidia's chip lead is under pressure, since OpenAI, Google and AWS now design their own silicon. Enterprises increasingly download open weights and run them locally, and that path starts at Hugging Face. Keeping those models Nvidia-friendly protects hardware sales. A valuation of roughly 53 times its revenue for OpenRouter, 86 times for Hugging Face – nobody is buying earnings here. They are buying traffic, defaults and influence.

Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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