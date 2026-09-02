logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final

ENTERTAINMENT
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

Former Miss Hong Kong first runner-up Angela Stanton has been caught up in controversy after a Shenzhen-based makeup company claimed it provided backstage makeup services for her at the 2026 Miss Hong Kong final.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Stanton attended the pageant as a guest presenter and presented the first runner-up award to contestant No. 8 Ada Tang.

The mainland company posted on Chinese social media that it had provided makeup services for Stanton at the event, describing the experience as “working behind the scenes”.

The company also shared videos of Stanton getting her makeup done and other celebrities preparing for the final. Stanton thanked the company in a comment, saying it had helped “bring a perfect ending” to her Miss Hong Kong experience.

In replies to users, the company claimed it had been “hired separately.”

According to media reports, the company charges between 2,500 yuan and 26,880 yuan for makeup services in Hong Kong and said having a visa was preferable when working in the city.

The company also reportedly asked clients to help carry luggage through customs, prompting questions over whether mainland makeup artists were working illegally in Hong Kong.

In response, TVB said the makeup artist was a longtime friend of Stanton who accompanied her to the event and helped with her makeup as a favor. The broadcaster said there was no payment or commercial hiring involved.

The Immigration Department, however, said visitors are not allowed to take up employment, whether paid or unpaid, or establish or join a business in Hong Kong without prior approval from the Director of Immigration.

Those convicted can face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and two years in prison, the department said, adding that it would take enforcement action against reports of illegal workers.

TVB faced a similar controversy last January after a mainland influencer claimed on social media that she had worked as a one-day extra on Come Home Love: Lo and Behold at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O.

She shared behind-the-scenes footage and said she was paid HK$380 for the day, prompting questions over whether she had been legally allowed to work in Hong Kong.

TVB said at the time that all external personnel were hired through professional temporary actor agencies in accordance with regulations, and that all actors involved held a Hong Kong identity card or valid work permit.

Miss Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: online
MAMAMOO member Solar allegedly attacked by stranger with chair in Los Angeles
ENTERTAINMENT
15 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Bruno Mars to stage four concerts at Kai Tak Stadium in May 2027
ENTERTAINMENT
27-08-2026 11:35 HKT
Jacquelin Ch’ng’s mother, wife of late Datuk Bill Ch’ng, dies at 82
ENTERTAINMENT
26-08-2026 12:58 HKT
HKJC 2026/27 season to kick off with Aaron Kwok live performance
ENTERTAINMENT
24-08-2026 19:13 HKT
Stray Kids win International Group of the Year at TIMA, close show with half-hour performance
ENTERTAINMENT
24-08-2026 18:13 HKT
Eric Tsang responds to Michelle Wai's injury, says he has yet to visit
ENTERTAINMENT
24-08-2026 16:51 HKT
Andy Lau surprises Louis Koo at concert finale, promises to ‘be there whenever you call’
ENTERTAINMENT
23-08-2026 17:16 HKT
MC Cheung represents Hong Kong at TIMA, aespa sweeps six awards
ENTERTAINMENT
23-08-2026 15:42 HKT
Eric Tsang appears at BYD event after controversy, declines media interviews
ENTERTAINMENT
21-08-2026 21:35 HKT
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.