Taiwan clinic linked to 11 Hepatitis C cases in suspected needle reuse scandal, over 1,000 patients being traced

A clinic in New Taipei City's Banqiao district has been ordered to suspend operations and fined NT$300,000 after 11 patients contracted acute Hepatitis C, with health authorities tracing 1,118 individuals who received injections at the facility.

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The Centers for Disease Control said it received a report on August 12 about two family members diagnosed with acute Hepatitis C. An investigation found they had received nutritional therapy injections at Antai Songhe Clinic. A third family member was later confirmed infected.

CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun said inspections revealed serious hygiene lapses, including improper sterilisation, needles left inserted in medication vials allowing repeated use, and pre-filled syringes stored in non-treatment areas including under a bed.

Authorities identified eight more acute Hepatitis C cases among patients who had received injections at the clinic. The 11 infected patients, aged from their 40s to 70s, began showing symptoms between January and August this year.

The CDC estimates that between 5 to 10 per cent of the 1,118 patients who received injections at the clinic since July 2025 could test positive.

The clinic has been ordered to stop injections and suspend operations until full compliance is confirmed. The CDC noted that oral antiviral treatments for Hepatitis C are covered by Taiwan's National Health Insurance with excellent cure rates.