71-year-old woman found dead at Fo Tan swimming pool identified as veteran ad creative Kitty Lun

Veteran advertising creative Kitty Lun Kit-ying, who headed Meta’s Creative Shop for Greater China and was behind some of Hong Kong’s best-known public-service campaigns, has died at the age of 71.

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Lun was found unconscious while swimming at the pool of Ville De Cascade on Lai Wo Lane in Fo Tan on Monday.

She was reportedly spotted in distress by other swimmers and rescued by a lifeguard, who administered first aid before paramedics arrived.

Lun was taken unconscious to Prince of Wales Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Police said an initial investigation found no suspicious circumstances, while the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Known in the industry as the “Queen of Public Service Advertising in Hong Kong,” Lun had a career spanning several decades across Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

She graduated from the Department of Communication at Hong Kong Baptist College in 1978 before obtaining a master’s degree in advertising from Syracuse University in the United States.

After returning to Hong Kong, she held high-ranking executive and creative director roles at major global advertising agencies, including Leo Burnett, McCann and Euro RSCG. She served as chairman and chief executive of Lowe China from 2006 to 2016 before joining Facebook, now Meta, as Head of Creative Shop for Greater China.

During the 1990s, Lun was behind a series of memorable public-service advertisements, including campaigns for the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Fight Youth Crime campaign “No Take 2.”

She was recognized as one of the top outstanding female advertisers and won numerous creative accolades across Asia. In 2013, she authored the book Advertising Without Lipstick, a book sharing her experiences and perspectives from a career in advertising.

In more recent years, Lun shifted her focus toward digital creativity and social media, joining Facebook in 2016 and remaining at Meta as Director and Head of Creative Shop, Greater China. She continued to take part in international advertising juries and industry events, and was named a jury president for the 2026 Gerety Awards in Hong Kong.

News of her death prompted tributes from across Hong Kong’s advertising community, with former colleagues and industry figures remembering her as an influential creative leader who continued to mentor younger talent throughout her career.