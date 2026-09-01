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NEWS

Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Lau Siu-ming, a revered figure in Hong Kong's entertainment industry, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94, fellow veteran actor Ding Yue confirmed, saying Lau died at 6pm.

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Lau, known affectionately as "Ming Sir," had been in declining health in recent years, suffering from multiple ailments and using a wheelchair. He spent his 93rd birthday in hospital. He had earlier said of his condition: "I need to catch my breath even when speaking. If I mention five out of seven illnesses, it takes a long time."

His last public appearance was in October last year at a reception marking the 76th anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China hosted by Hong Kong culture and arts communities. He was photographed in a black suit, white shirt and dark-rimmed glasses, sitting in a wheelchair but appearing spirited.

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A pioneer in Hong Kong's dance scene, Lau was the first Chinese choreographer to work with a French dance company. Born in 1931, he received a scholarship to study at the Rosella Hightower School of Dance in Cannes, France, in the early 1960s.

He returned to Hong Kong in 1967 and worked in dance education and choreography before transitioning to acting in 1979, making his film debut in Tsui Hark's "The Butterfly Murders." He went on to star in numerous films including the "A Chinese Ghost Story" series, "Swordsman," and "Front Page."

He was widely respected for mentoring younger actors, including Sean Lau Ching-wan and Francis Ng Chun-yu, who regularly visited him. Actress Charmaine Sheh credited him with teaching her the art of acting using water as a metaphor, saying he told her acting should flow naturally like water.

Lau's wife of over 50 years passed away from cancer in 2012, after which he largely withdrew from public life, saying he had lost purpose in his work. He said his wife had been his most faithful audience, reviewing every performance from a viewer's perspective. After her death, he began a vegetarian diet, saying food no longer held meaning without her to share it with.

Lau Siu Ming actor death Hong Kong cinema

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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