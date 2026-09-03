Man trapped between cars in Tai Kok Tsui collision, taxi driver arrested for dangerous driving

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A 55-year-old man was injured after being trapped between two parked cars when a taxi crashed into one of the vehicles on Tai Kok Tsui's Tai Chuen Street on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred around 8pm near a restaurant at 12-18 Tai Chuen Street. Two cars were parked nose to tail, with the man standing between them after leaving his Nissan. A taxi turning into the street failed to stop in time and hit the rear car, pushing it forward into the Nissan and trapping the man's legs.
Firefighters rescued the man, who was conscious and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with leg injuries.
Police arrested the 64-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Hui, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.