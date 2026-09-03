Man trapped between cars in Tai Kok Tsui collision, taxi driver arrested for dangerous driving

A 55-year-old man was injured after being trapped between two parked cars when a taxi crashed into one of the vehicles on Tai Kok Tsui's Tai Chuen Street on Wednesday evening.

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The incident occurred around 8pm near a restaurant at 12-18 Tai Chuen Street. Two cars were parked nose to tail, with the man standing between them after leaving his Nissan. A taxi turning into the street failed to stop in time and hit the rear car, pushing it forward into the Nissan and trapping the man's legs.

Photo: FB

Photo: FB

Firefighters rescued the man, who was conscious and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with leg injuries.

Police arrested the 64-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Hui, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.