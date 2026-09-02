logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

From Hong Kong's living room to the Silk Road | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong has worked hard to build trade ties with the Middle East and Central Asia – and it's paying off. Our trade with Belt and Road countries jumped 17 percent to about HK$2.52 trillion last year, and it has grown nearly 80 percent since 2013, more than three times our overall trade growth. Not a bad report card for a decade's work.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But the best friendships are rarely made in conference rooms – usually over dinner, ideally with a decent bottle on the table.

Greetings, everyone. I am Jonathan Lamport, Legislative Council Member (Commercial – First), and former Chairman of the Asia, Africa and Middle East Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. This month's story proves the Belt and Road isn't just ports and pipelines – sometimes it's a secondary school friendship and a rather excellent bottle of vodka.

When our Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu visited Central Asia, media coverage made the region sound as distant as the moon. Funny, because my son could have told them otherwise – his closest school friend is from Kazakhstan. Two teenage boys bonding over homework – and probably too many video games – brought our families together in a bond that has outlasted most trade agreements.

His friend's parents actually met right here in Hong Kong as young exchange students, fell for the city, married, and settled here – quietly becoming a living bridge to Kazakhstan, which is now Hong Kong's largest trading partner in Central Asia, with regional trade up 27 percent since 2020. This family had the right idea before the economists caught up.

They recently brought back a bottle of fine local vodka. As a Burgundy man, I approach vodka the way a diplomat approaches unfamiliar territory – carefully, open-minded. I'll report back, assuming I remain capable of typing afterwards.

Real deals are built on real friendship long before contracts are signed. These grassroots bonds are already flourishing – in classrooms, at dinner tables, over a shared bottle. The wisest thing government can do is let them lead the way. The Silk Road was never really about silk. It was about people who liked each other enough to keep showing up.

Jonathan Lamport is a Legislative Council Member (Commercial – First)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Stripe buys OpenRouter, Nvidia buys Hugging Face: US$21b in 10 days | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
Finding the human touch in a digital world | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
22 hours ago
Tech advancement vastly enhances power supply reliability | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
02-09-2026 00:01 HKT
What are you doing with your freed time? | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
01-09-2026 01:54 HKT
Elephant coffee and Kopi Luwak are appreciated for their soft texture and restrained bitterness.
Coffee beyond the story: rare beans, cold brews, and good taste | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
01-09-2026 01:51 HKT
Improved guidelines needed for dogs in public places | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
INSIGHTS
01-09-2026 01:49 HKT
Inflationary realities dim hope for interest rate cut | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
31-08-2026 04:46 HKT
Robin Scott
Building the security layer for the digital economy | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
31-08-2026 04:44 HKT
The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part I | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
28-08-2026 00:45 HKT
The Northern Metropolis and the legal profession's supporting role | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong, BBS
INSIGHTS
28-08-2026 00:01 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
23 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
14 hours ago
Advertising veteran, social media executive Kitty Lun dies after Fo Tan pool drowning
NEWS
01-09-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.