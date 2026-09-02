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NEWS

Advertising veteran, social media executive Kitty Lun dies after Fo Tan pool drowning

NEWS
8 hours ago
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A 71-year-old woman, understood to be a senior executive of a major global social media platform, has died after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Fo Tan on Monday afternoon.

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Kitty Lun (倫潔瑩), who has been the director and head of Creative Shop for Greater China at Meta, was swimming in the pool at Ville De Cascade on Lai Wo Lane around 5pm on August 31 when she reportedly lost consciousness.

A lifeguard pulled her from the water and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while fellow swimmers called emergency services. She was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital in an unconscious state and was later pronounced dead.

Police said an initial investigation revealed no suspicious circumstances, and the exact cause of death remains to be confirmed.

The case has been handed over to the Sha Tin District Miscellaneous Enquiries Sub-unit for follow-up.

 

 

Fo Tanpool drowningsocial media executive

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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