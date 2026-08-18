Audi driver opens taxi door to force way in during lane-change dispute in Wan Chai

An Audi driver has sparked online debate after being filmed opening a taxi's rear passenger door in a bid to force his way into the lane during a lane-change standoff on Lockhart Road in Wan Chai.

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The 29-second dashcam footage showed the silver grey Audi travelling in the left lane, which was blocked by parked vehicles, attempting to merge into the right lane without signalling. A hybrid taxi occupied the right lane and did not yield.

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The two vehicles drove alongside each other before the Audi driver reached out from his window and pulled open the taxi's left rear door. The taxi driver slowed down to address the open door, creating a gap that the Audi driver exploited to cut in.

No accidents or injuries were reported, but the move drew criticism online, with some netizens calling it creative while others questioned its legality.

Under the Road Traffic Ordinance, interfering with a vehicle without lawful authority carries a maximum fine of HK$5,000 and 12 months' imprisonment.