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NEWS

Job fair for the middle-aged and elderly offering 2,800 vacancies

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Constance Yao

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The Labour Department is set to hold a job fair for the middle-aged and elderly in Mong Kok on Thursday (Aug 20) and Friday (Aug 21), with over 60 participating organizations providing a total of approximately 2,800 job vacancies.

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Of the vacancies available, 1,700 are from the property management, catering, and transport industries. There will be different participating organizations and vacancies each day, offering on-the-spot recruitment.

Around 87 percent of the vacancies available are full-time positions, mostly offering monthly salaries ranging from HK$13,000 to $26,000. Most of the jobs — about 96 percent — require an education level of Secondary Seven or below, while over half do not require relevant work experience.

A wide variety of positions are on offer, including those of business development manager, customer service officer, IT technical officer, maintenance technician, chef, barista, driver, and many more.

The job fair is to be held at the MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok from 11am to 5.30pm. Admission is free of charge, with final admission time at 5pm each day.

job fairLabour Departmentmiddle-agedelderly

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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