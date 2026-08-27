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NEWS

Heat Stress at Work Warning system tightened with two new triggers

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Hong Kong will enhance its Heat Stress at Work Warning system from Friday by introducing two new trigger conditions aimed at issuing earlier and higher alerts during extreme heat, the Labour Department announced on Thursday.

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Under the first change, when the Hong Kong Observatory’s “Extremely Hot Weather” Special Alert is in force, the threshold for triggering higher levels of the workplace heat warning will be lowered, allowing alerts to be upgraded earlier.

The second condition will apply when temperatures generally across Hong Kong reach 35 degrees Celsius or above. In such circumstances, the threshold for issuing a warning will be lowered and the alert will automatically be raised by one level — from Amber to Red, or from Red to Black.

The department said the changes were intended to provide workers with earlier warnings of health risks when working in abnormally high temperatures, particularly those outdoors or in indoor environments without air-conditioning.

The Heat Stress at Work Warning system uses three levels — Amber, Red and Black — to indicate increasing levels of heat stress faced by workers.

The department said it would continue to review the system after the enhancements take effect, including studying whether additional monitoring data, such as the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, should be incorporated as an indicator.

Employers were reminded to conduct workplace heat-stress risk assessments based on the nature of the work and conditions at individual sites, and to introduce appropriate preventive measures.

These can include adjusting work schedules, providing shaded rest areas, improving ventilation and cooling, ensuring adequate drinking water and arranging regular rest breaks to reduce the risk of heatstroke.

Heat Stress at Work WarningLabour Departmentclimate change

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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