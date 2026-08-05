logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Thermal drones to sniff out illegal smokers at construction sites: Labour Department

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Labour Department has issued 39 smoking fixed penalty notices since a new ban took effect at construction sites, and infrared thermal imaging drones may soon join the crackdown. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As the Construction Site Smoking Ban came into effect last month, the department said nearly 1,400 inspections have brought 39 fines, 11 improvement notices to contractors, and two possible prosecutions as of Tuesday. 

Assistant Commissioner Wan Chi-ping called the prosecution numbers unsatisfactory, adding that the department is testing infrared-equipped drones to step up enforcement. 

Wan noted the department is inviting tenders for AI integration with the drones, expecting the research to take about nine months to a year. 

Fitted with infrared cameras, he explained that drones could facilitate the detection of heat sources, providing close-up footage for further evidence gathering. 

With AI technology, the system could identify a worker's characteristics and confirm suspected smoking, alerting ground inspection teams to enter the site for follow-up. 

+1

He reported that the department has already purchased eight to nine drones, which are expected to come into service next month. 

Wan added that the department will continue exploring new technologies and does not rule out introducing more advanced drones for future inspections.

He also noted that the department has been using small drones to assist occupational safety officers in inspections and enforcement since October last year, resulting in more than 220 prosecutions and over 600 statutory notices issued as of last month. 

Voicing dissatisfaction over the construction site accident figures this year, he reaffirmed the department’s commitment to utilizing technology to strengthen inspections and enforcement, while stepping up education on occupational safety and health.

smoking banLabour Departmentfixed penaltdrones

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People gather on a beach, as a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is visible, near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 31, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up
WORLD
06-06-2026 10:10 HKT
Mar 13, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA World Cup 2026 branding pictured during the unveiling of the new test soccer pitch in anticipation of Nations League play and 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/File Photo
US bans drones over World Cup matches and events
WORLD
29-05-2026 12:06 HKT
Govt proposes smoking ban at all construction sites
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:56 HKT
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US says it sinks Iranian small boats, shoots down missiles, drones as it opens Strait
WORLD
05-05-2026 09:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Finland reports territorial violation by drones, at least one from Ukraine
WORLD
30-03-2026 04:06 HKT
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth leaves following a meeting with members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US detects drones over base where Rubio, Hegseth live, Washington Post reports
WORLD
19-03-2026 15:26 HKT
A plane takes off from Rafik Hariri Airport, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
As war spreads, airline pilots contend with drones, missiles - and stress
WORLD
07-03-2026 15:50 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea says civilians sent drones to North Korea four times, harming ties
WORLD
18-02-2026 21:18 HKT
LD halts lifting work at Tsuen Wan site after fatal accident
NEWS
15-01-2026 01:34 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signs an executive order recommending loosening the federal regulations on marijuana, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US exempts some foreign-made drones from Trump import ban on new models
INNOVATION
08-01-2026 11:05 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.