Diocesan Boys' School gains 3 more IB top scorers after remarking, total reaches 8

Diocesan Boys' School has added three more International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme top scorers after successful grade remarks, bringing its total to eight with an updated average score of 42.9.

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One of the newly confirmed top scorers, Evan Lai, saw his total rise from 43 to 45 after remarks in his extended essay and English literature. His grandfather is former DBS principal Jacland Lai Chak-lun.

A former top-20 junior tennis player in Hong Kong's under-16 category, Lai plans to study psychological and behavioural science at the London School of Economics, aiming to support young athletes facing mental health pressures.

Peter Lok, who also gained top scorer status after a successful remark, will read computer science at Cambridge. Despite his passion for mathematics and programming, he chose to study Chinese literature to cultivate a more balanced perspective, citing works by Yu Hua and Lu Xun as helping him understand the world.

Another top scorer, Max Li, plans to study chemistry, environmental science and public policy at Duke University in the US.