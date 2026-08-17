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NEWS

Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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source: online
source: online

Two small dogs were mauled to death by a large dog in Yuen Long on Monday afternoon (Aug 17), after passersby failed to stop the attack.

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The incident happened at around 3pm near YOHO MALL, where two dogs — a poodle and a Bichon Frise, both weighing about 5kg each — were attacked within half an hour.

The poodle was attacked near the taxi stand at YOHO MALL 1. Its owner rushed it to a nearby veterinary clinic for treatment, but it later died.

The Bichon Frise was attacked near the mall's park and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attacking dog, believed to be a mixed breed weighing around 60kg, was wearing a collar, but its owner reportedly left the scene and could not be located.

The dog was later restrained and taken away by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. However, it remained aggressive, and police are investigating whether it has a microchip that could help identify its owner.

A mainland tourist who said he had tried to help stop the attack also posted about the incident on Xiaohongshu.

He said he was passing through the area with his younger cousins when he saw the large dog attacking a small dog. He and his male cousin tried to intervene, but were unable to save the dog.

The tourist said the large dog was "very strong" and had a particularly strong smell. He added that he was worried it might turn around and bite him while he was trying to pull it away.

Photos posted by the tourist showed the large dog later running onto a road, while police officers pursued it, using shields and barriers to try to restrain it.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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