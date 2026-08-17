Viewers blast health officials for banning anime Yanineko over smoking scenes

A streaming platform has suspended the Japanese anime Yanineko after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding alleged tobacco advertising, sparking a backlash from viewers who have accused officials of applying a double standard.

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In a social media post on Monday, streaming platform Bahamut Anime Craz announced it had received a letter from the department alleging the show violates the Smoking (Public Health) Ordinance by promoting tobacco products online.

The platform stated it immediately halted the broadcast of the anime, which premiered in July, to comply with local regulations.

However, the show has been available on Netflix since August and remains accessible to viewers in Hong Kong.

The decision triggered criticism from online users who argued the anime serves as a public health message by showcasing the negative consequences of smoking. They accused authorities of intervening without closely reviewing the content.

Many also questioned the apparent double standard, pointing out that classic Hong Kong films featuring smoking are not subject to similar bans.

Responding to inquiries from Sing Tao Headline, The Standard's sister publication, the department said its Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office had received public complaints about the anime displaying clear images of tobacco products and brand names on two online platforms.

The office confirmed it has issued notices to the relevant platforms requesting they cease any broadcasting that may violate regulations on tobacco advertising, adding that it will continue to follow up on the complaints.

Between 2022 and the present, the office has received between 1,110 and 4,600 complaints and referrals regarding smoking advertisements annually, resulting in 180 summonses and 45 warning letters.