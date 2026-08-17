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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court special owners’ meeting to be held across four venues on Sep 2

NEWS
55 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hop On Management Company Limited, the appointed administrator of Wang Fuk Court, will hold a special owners’ meeting on September 2 to report on the estate’s operating fund and service contracts.

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The meeting will take place after the government’s August 31 deadline for receiving acquisition acceptance letters. It follows a resolution passed by the majority of owners on July 19, requiring a meeting within two months.

The three-item agenda covers a report on the latest status of the owners’ corporation’s daily operating fund, an update on various estate service contracts, and any other business.

Noting that residents are now dispersed across different districts, Hop On announced that the meeting, scheduled for 7pm, will be held simultaneously at four venues: Tai Po Community Center, Kai Tak Community Hall, Wah Kwai Community Hall, and Tin Fai Road Community Hall. The event will also be live-streamed.

Owners can submit their venue preferences on Hop On’s website from now until noon on August 29. Hop On will notify owners of their assigned venue via text message one to two days before the meeting, along with information on verified proxy forms.

Due to capacity limits, online registration will restrict attendance to one representative per unit—either the owner or an authorized proxy. Hop On added that if space is available on the day of the meeting, additional owners from the same unit may be admitted at the company's discretion.

Wang Fuk CourtHop On

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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