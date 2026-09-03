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NEWS

Govt pushes ahead with Wang Chi House buyout as over 75pc of owners sign sale deals

NEWS
5 mins ago
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The government confirmed on Thursday that it will proceed with property acquisition work for Wang Chi House at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, with more than 75 percent of the building’s owners having signed the Agreement for Sale and Purchase as of Wednesday.

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​The Housing Bureau said a total of 188 households in Wang Chi House, Block H of Wang Fuk Court, representing about 75.8 percent of the total number of flats in that block, had signed the Agreement for Sale and Purchase as of yesterday. 

The government will continue to advance the acquisition of Wang Chi House and progressively sign deeds of assignment with owners to finalize the title transfer process.

The deadline for Wang Fuk Court owners to accept the government’s acquisition offer expired on August 31.

Taking into account the "Letter of Acceptance" received after the deadline with a postmark on or before August 31, a total of 1,971 owners, representing 99.3 percent of the eight buildings from Blocks A to H of Wang Fuk Court, have signed and returned the "Letter of Acceptance" to confirm their intention to sell their titles to the Government. 

As of Wednesday, the government has signed Agreements for Sale and Purchase with 1,595 households, accounting for approximately 80.4 percent of the total units across all eight buildings.

Authorities stated they will expedite the remaining title acquisition procedures to conclude the buyout process.

Wang Fuk Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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